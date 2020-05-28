ACI World forecasts aviation industry recovery phases

ACI World forecast (27-May-2020) the aviation industry's recovery will occur in the following phases:

Initial restart with a limited number of passengers;

Recovery with a slow increase in passenger volume;

Gradual scale-up in capacity;

Return to more traditional passenger volumes.

ACI World director general Angela Gittens stated: "Governments and industry regulators will need to ensure that any new processes that they require airports to introduce are adapted to changing data and medical evidence and ensure that they remain aligned with those deployed through other modes of transport and the wider society". [more - original PR]