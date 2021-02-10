ACI-NA welcomes inclusion of USD8bn airport support in COVID-19 relief proposal

Airports Council International-North America (ACI-NA) welcomed (09-Feb-2021) the inclusion of USD8 billion for US airports in a USD1.9 trillion COVID-19 government relief proposal, passed on 03-Feb-2021. ACI-NA projected US airports will lose at least USD17 billion between Apr-2021 and Mar-2022 due to the prolonged decline in commercial aviation traffic. The airports are also expected to lose USD23 billion between Mar-2020 and Mar-2021. [more - original PR]