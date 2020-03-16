ACI-NA: US Airport revenue expected to decline by USD2.5bn in 1H2020

Airports Council International - North America (ACI-NA) reported (12-Mar-2020) the following expected impacts on US airports due to the coronavirus outbreak:

Passenger enplanements expected to decline by 100 million during 1H2020 based on an anticipated 30% decrease during the Mar-2020 to Jun-2020 period and 126 million for 2020;

Total airport revenue is expected to decline by around USD2.5 billion for 1H2020, representing a nearly 22% reduction, and USD3.2 billion for the remainder of 2020;

Collection of the passenger facility charge, an important funding source for US commercial airports, is expected to fall by close to USD500 million in 2020.

ACI-NA added outstanding debt for US commercial airports stands at around USD100 billion. This is due to increases in custodial costs associated with more frequent cleaning of public areas and restrooms, more and upgraded supplies, extra shifts and staffing. [more - original PR]