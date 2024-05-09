Loading
9-May-2024 2:34 PM

ACI EUROPE: European air passenger traffic 1.5% below pre-pandemic volumes in Mar-2024

ACI EUROPE reported (08-May-2024) the following highlights from its air traffic report for Mar-2024:

  • Passenger traffic in the European airport network grew 10.2% year-on-year, while remaining 1.5% below 2019 levels;
  • International passenger volumes exceeded pre-pandemic volumes (+2.7%) while domestic traffic remained below (-13.2%);
  • Within the EU+ countries market, airports in Malta (+32.5%), Portugal (+23.1%), Greece (+19.6%), Poland (+19.2%) and Spain (+14.5%) recorded the best performance compared to Mar-2019;
  • Airports in Slovakia (-34.9%), Slovenia (-27.8%), Sweden (-27%), Finland (-24.4%) and Germany (-22.9%) remained well below their pre-pandemic passenger traffic levels;
  • London Heathrow Airport was the busiest airport, with an increase of 7.9% year-on-year, followed by Istanbul Airport (+2.7%) and Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (+6.6%);
  • Freight traffic across the European airport network increased 7.6% year-on-year and remained at an 5% deficit compared to Mar-2019;
  • For 1Q2024, passenger traffic in the European airport network grew 10.2% year-on-year, while remaining 1.3% below 2019 levels.

ACI EUROPE director general Olivier Jankovec said: "The market remains very fragmented in terms of traffic performance, with only 43% of Europe's airports having recovered their pre-pandemic passenger volumes". Mr Jankovec added: "Looking ahead, we have revised upwards our traffic forecast for the full year and now see passenger volumes in 2024 exceeding pre-pandemic volumes (2019) by +3.2% - instead of +1.4% previously. This reflects positive prospects for the summer season, with demand set to remain strong as consumers keep prioritising travel despite much higher air fares". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More