ACI EUROPE: European air passenger traffic 1.5% below pre-pandemic volumes in Mar-2024

ACI EUROPE reported (08-May-2024) the following highlights from its air traffic report for Mar-2024:

ACI EUROPE director general Olivier Jankovec said: "The market remains very fragmented in terms of traffic performance, with only 43% of Europe's airports having recovered their pre-pandemic passenger volumes". Mr Jankovec added: "Looking ahead, we have revised upwards our traffic forecast for the full year and now see passenger volumes in 2024 exceeding pre-pandemic volumes (2019) by +3.2% - instead of +1.4% previously. This reflects positive prospects for the summer season, with demand set to remain strong as consumers keep prioritising travel despite much higher air fares". [more - original PR]