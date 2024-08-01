ACI EUROPE: Changes to EU Aviation Security Regulation restrict the use of C3 scanners

ACI EUROPE announced (31-Jul-2024) changes to the EU Aviation Security Regulation to restrict the use of new generation baggage scanners at airports in the EU, as well as in Iceland, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Norway. The amendments are specifically targeting C3 scanners, with a 100ml limitation for individual containers of liquids to be introduced from 01-Sep-2204. ACI EUROPE director general Olivier Jankovec stated: "Those airports which have been early adopters of this new technology are being heavily penalised both operationally and financially. They had taken the decision to invest and deploy C3 scanners in good faith, based on the EU having greenlighted this equipment without any restriction attached". ACI EUROPE calls on the European Commission and Member States to develop a roadmap with set milestones to waive the current restrictions and restore the trust in the EU certification system for aviation security equipment. [more - original PR]