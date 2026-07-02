ACI EUROPE, A4E and IATA call for 'immediate intervention' on Schengen Entry Exit System
ACI EUROPE, A4E and IATA issued (01-Jul-2026) an open letter to European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen calling for "immediate intervention" on the Schengen Entry Exit System (EES) implementation to support travel during the peak summer season. The associations stated the EES implementation is creating "severe" operational consequences, disrupting passengers and putting border authorities, airports and airlines under "unsustainable pressure". The associations called on the EC to implement the following measures:
- Provide member states with flexibility to suspend EES whenever passenger volumes exceed border operational capacity, at least throughout Jul/Aug-2026;
- Establish a permanent operational flexibility mechanism by Sep-2026, allowing border authorities to suspend EES procedures under clearly defined exceptional circumstances to ensure efficient and passenger focused border management. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
WTTC warned prolonged EES-related border delays could deter demand, with survey work indicating that regular three-hour waits might discourage about one-third of travellers from visiting Schengen and put up to 41 million arrivals and USD45.4 billion in spending at risk.1 2 Fraport CEO Stefan Schulte said passengers queued for hours at peaks and urged EU authorities to allow border control flexibility to suspend EES when needed.3 The European Commission maintained EES worked well at most crossings and said delays were not necessarily attributable to EES, citing first-time registrations averaging just over one minute and urging adequate staffing, kiosks, e-gates and promotion of the pre-registration app.4