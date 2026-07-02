ACI EUROPE, A4E and IATA call for 'immediate intervention' on Schengen Entry Exit System

WTTC warned prolonged EES-related border delays could deter demand, with survey work indicating that regular three-hour waits might discourage about one-third of travellers from visiting Schengen and put up to 41 million arrivals and USD45.4 billion in spending at risk.1 2 Fraport CEO Stefan Schulte said passengers queued for hours at peaks and urged EU authorities to allow border control flexibility to suspend EES when needed.3 The European Commission maintained EES worked well at most crossings and said delays were not necessarily attributable to EES, citing first-time registrations averaging just over one minute and urging adequate staffing, kiosks, e-gates and promotion of the pre-registration app.4