Fraport CEO warns of continues impacts of EES
Fraport CEO Stefan Schulte warned (23-Jun-2026) of the continued operational and passenger impacts of the Schengen Entry Exit System (EES). Mr Schulte said: "Passengers are queueing for hours at peak traffic times and I just do not know how we will be able to cope in the coming weeks with the expected increase in traffic. EU Home Affairs Commissioner Brunner and Home Affairs Ministers must stop pretending the situation is manageable and that the EES is working just fine. It is not". Mr Schulte said airports need full flexibility for border control authorities to suspend the EES whenever needed. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
European Commission said the EU's Entry/Exit System (EES) worked well at most border crossings, arguing airport delays were not necessarily attributable to EES and urging adequate staffing, kiosks/e-gates and use of a pre-registration app.1 WTTC research warned prolonged EES-related delays could put 41 million visitor arrivals and USD45.4 billion of spending at risk, with many surveyed travellers deterred by queues exceeding three hours.2