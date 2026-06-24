Fraport CEO warns of continues impacts of EES

Fraport CEO Stefan Schulte warned (23-Jun-2026) of the continued operational and passenger impacts of the Schengen Entry Exit System (EES). Mr Schulte said: "Passengers are queueing for hours at peak traffic times and I just do not know how we will be able to cope in the coming weeks with the expected increase in traffic. EU Home Affairs Commissioner Brunner and Home Affairs Ministers must stop pretending the situation is manageable and that the EES is working just fine. It is not". Mr Schulte said airports need full flexibility for border control authorities to suspend the EES whenever needed. [more - original PR]