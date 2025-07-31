ACCC: AI brings opportunities as well as risks for the industry
Australian Competition and Consumer Competition (ACCC) GM Matthew Schroder, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (31-Jul-2025) the aviation industry is facing challenges including geopolitical tensions, fuel stock and changes in the environment and demographics. Mr Schroder added the artificial intelligence (AI) and technology bring not only opportunities for the industry but also risks and challenges.
Background ✨
Marcelo Garcia Rosales of Netherlands Airport Consultants highlighted that geopolitical factors resulted in increased flying times, fuel consumption, carbon emissions and fares, and emphasised the need for regulatory frameworks and collaboration to address future industry challenges and opportunities1. Stephen Forshaw of Airbus called for stronger government support for sustainable aviation and warned that delays could make aviation a major greenhouse gas contributor by 20402.