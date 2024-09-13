NACO: Geopolitical factors impacted aviation industry over past five years

Netherlands Airport Consultants (NACO) chief aviation regulation Marcelo Garcia Rosales, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (13-Sep-2024) geopolitical factors have impacted the aviation industry over the past five years, leading to four major challenges: extra flying time, more fuel burn, more carbon emissions and higher fares. Mr Garcia Rosales also identified future challenges and opportunities, including aggressive aviation diplomacy, new debate between the public interest and national interest, greater role of the regulatory environment and the establishment of a new collaborative framework.