Abu Dhabi Airport implements smart passenger flow, queue management technologies

Abu Dhabi International Airport implemented (06-May-2018) smart passenger flow and queue management technologies, expected to reduce waiting times, boost efficiency in day to day operations and increase capacity throughout terminals 1 and 3. The turnkey project included sensors installation, provision of infrastructure and integration between the passenger flow management solution and different airport and airline's operational systems. More than 450 sensors were installed in 19 areas across the two terminals, enabling real time monitoring. The project commenced trial operations in Dec-2017 and will launch with an application accessible on mobile, tablet and desktop devices. [more - original PR - English/Arabic]