ABTA calls on UK Gov't to maintain open skies and visa free travel post Brexit

Association of British Travel Agents (ABTA) called (08-Dec-2017) on the UK Government to focus on the following central points in relation to travel during the next stage of Brexit negotiations:

Maintain ability to travel freely within Europe and beyond;

Ensure businesses can post staff to support holidaymakers;

Visa free travel for holidaymakers and business travellers;

Protect valuable consumer rights.

ABTA CEO Mark Tanzer added: "It is vital that the importance and scale of the travel industry are recognised in the discussions. The UK outbound travel industry generates over GBP37 billion for the economies in the EU, and GBP28bn for the UK. It also supports hundreds of thousands of jobs and businesses, both here and abroad". [more - original PR]