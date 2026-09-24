24-Sep-2026 5:23 PM
Abra Group 'very optimistic' on demand for services to Venezuela: CCO
Abra Group chief commercial officer (CCO) Angus Clarke, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, stated (10-Sep-2026) "Venezuela, when it opened up again, became instantly a good market for us", adding: "The market is still resilient and coming back". Mr Clarke said the market is "moving back into Caracas well" with the reopening of Caracas Simon Bolivar International Airport. He added demand for services to Venezuela "slowed up a bit, but I think we're going to see it come back nicely. We're very optimistic". [more - CAPA TV]