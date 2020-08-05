AACO members to sustain approx 54% RPK decline in 1H2020

Arab Air Carriers Organisation (AACO), in a 3D Insight publication, reported (Jul-2020) its airline members are expected to experience a 54% decline in RPKs and 48% decline in ASKs year-on-year in 1H2020. AACO members sustained a "severe" decline in RPKs and ASKs from Mar-2020 to May-2020, due to lockdown measures designed to contain the spread of COVID-19. Monthly seat capacity to/from the Arab World declined 75% in Jun-2020, while Within Arab World fell 77%, marking an improvement compared to May-2020, when monthly seat capacity to/from the Arab World dropped 85% and Within Arab World decreased 81%. Additionally, AACO members reduced the number of in service aircraft to 782 as of 03-Jul-2020, in line with decreased demand, leaving 712 aircraft out of service. This likewise marks an improvement for members, as the number of out of service aircraft was 972 as of 02-Jun-2020. [more - original PR]