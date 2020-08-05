Become a CAPA Member
Loading
5-Aug-2020 12:45 PM

AACO members to sustain approx 54% RPK decline in 1H2020

Arab Air Carriers Organisation (AACO), in a 3D Insight publication, reported (Jul-2020) its airline members are expected to experience a 54% decline in RPKs and 48% decline in ASKs year-on-year in 1H2020. AACO members sustained a "severe" decline in RPKs and ASKs from Mar-2020 to May-2020, due to lockdown measures designed to contain the spread of COVID-19. Monthly seat capacity to/from the Arab World declined 75% in Jun-2020, while Within Arab World fell 77%, marking an improvement compared to May-2020, when monthly seat capacity to/from the Arab World dropped 85% and Within Arab World decreased 81%. Additionally, AACO members reduced the number of in service aircraft to 782 as of 03-Jul-2020, in line with decreased demand, leaving 712 aircraft out of service. This likewise marks an improvement for members, as the number of out of service aircraft was 972 as of 02-Jun-2020. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More