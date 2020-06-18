18-Jun-2020 3:35 PM
A4A: US pax airlines idle nearly half of fleet, pax volumes remain down 83%
Airlines for America (A4A) reported (17-Jun-2020) the impacts of COVID-19 on US airlines in a report entitled: 'Tracking the Impacts of COVID-19', which included the following focal points:
- Passenger volumes remain down 83% year-on-year, with domestic air travel down 80% and international down 96% for the week ended 14-Jun-2020;
- Domestic services averaged 61 passengers per departure in the week ended 14-Jun-2020;
- TSA checkpoint traveller throughput down 81%;
- Demand for future US related travel was down 80% in the week ended 07-Jun-2020;
- Nearly half of the US passenger airline fleet is idled, affecting 44% of the active fleet. [more - original PR]