18-Jun-2020 3:35 PM

A4A: US pax airlines idle nearly half of fleet, pax volumes remain down 83%

Airlines for America (A4A) reported (17-Jun-2020) the impacts of COVID-19 on US airlines in a report entitled: 'Tracking the Impacts of COVID-19', which included the following focal points:

  • Passenger volumes remain down 83% year-on-year, with domestic air travel down 80% and international down 96% for the week ended 14-Jun-2020;
  • Domestic services averaged 61 passengers per departure in the week ended 14-Jun-2020;
  • TSA checkpoint traveller throughput down 81%;
  • Demand for future US related travel was down 80% in the week ended 07-Jun-2020;
  • Nearly half of the US passenger airline fleet is idled, affecting 44% of the active fleet. [more - original PR]

