777 Partners: Australians 'punch above their weight' in willingness to travel

777 Partners CEO airline investments Manish Raniga, speaking at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation Summit, stated (15-Sep-2023) 777 Partners saw many similarities between the experience of Flair Airlines in Canada and the launch of Bonza in Australia, including high per-capita income, "extremely low" market penetration by LCCs and the ability to stimulate new traffic and new demand at the right price. Mr Raniga also noted that the Australian market has unique aspects, commenting that Australians "tend to punch above their weight" when it comes to being willing to travel and being upwardly mobile.