2026 narrowbody and widebody deliveries take shape for Australasian carriers
CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled: 'Australasian airlines make progress on fleet upgrades: part two - Air New Zealand & Virgin Australia', highlighted (21-Aug-2025) Virgin Australia's delivery schedule for narrowbody and regional jet aircraft in FY2026, which will include 12 Boeing 737 MAXs and four Embraer E190s to replace Fokker 100s in the regional fleet and boost its short haul domestic network. Air New Zealand received two new A321neo aircraft in Jun-2025 and Aug-2025, which are configured for short haul international services and aim to alleviate supply chain issues impacting the carrier's narrowbody fleet. Widebody deliveries across Australasia in 2026 will include 787-9 additions to Air New Zealand's fleet and the first scheduled deliveries of A350-1000 aircraft to Qantas Airways in 4Q2026 to support its Project Sunrise initiative. [more - CAPA Analysis]
Background ✨
Australian major airlines were operating 260 narrowbodies and 61 widebodies as of 1Q2025, with new widebody deliveries across Australasia not expected until 2026; flexibility of the A321XLR for Qantas and the introduction of A220s for Air Niugini were also highlighted in recent fleet planning developments1.