Australasian airlines make progress on fleet upgrades: part two - Air New Zealand & Virgin Australia

Australasian airlines are focusing on narrowbody fleet renewal this year, as the arrival of more modern and capable aircraft types increases their network options.

However, next year 2026 will mean the arrival of new widebodies that will have great significance for Air New Zealand and Qantas long haul services.

Executives from Australasian airlines discussed these fleet developments during the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific held in Cairns 31-Jul-2025 to 1-Aug-2025.

Part one of this analysis discussed how Qantas and Air Niugini are starting the delivery of new narrowbody types this year, and what this means for their operations.

This second part will look at Virgin Australia and Air New Zealand narrowbody developments, as well as widebody strategies for Qantas, Air New Zealand and Virgin Australia.