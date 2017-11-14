Saint Petersburg Pulkovo Airport exceeds annual traffic record in Nov-2017

Saint Petersburg Pulkovo Airport recorded (09-Nov-2017) 14.3 million passengers in the period from 01-Jan-2017 to 08-Nov-2017, exceeding record annual traffic results. The carrier handled 14.3 million passengers in 2014. Northern Capital Gateway director general Vlaidmir Yakushev said passenger numbers returned to growth from 3Q2016. Mr Yakushev attributed growth in 2017 to work with St Petersburg Administration to expand the network and attract new carriers. [more - original PR - Russian]