Uzbekistan aviation market: Central Asian tourism booms, promising rapid growth

Uzbekistan’s aviation market is being transformed as the nation adopts new liberal policies and starts to focus more on tourism. Uzbekistan has been drastically underserved by aviation for years, and is poised for rapid passenger growth, benefitting the economy, its flag carrier and several foreign airlines.
Uzbekistan is the largest country in Central Asia, with a population of 32 million, but has a relatively small aviation market, given its size. In 2017, there were only 3.7 million international seats to and from Uzbekistan, and less than 1 million domestic seats, according to CAPA and OAG data.
Kazakhstan, the second largest country in Central Asia by population (but bigger in terms of GDP), has more than three times as many seats. Kazakhstan’s s aviation market has grown rapidly over the past several years, whereas the Uzbekistan market has experienced virtually no growth at all.
