TAP Portugal: North America now an important third leg to its long haul network after LatAm & Africa

TAP Portugal is known particularly for the strength of its network to Brazil, supported by an African network that forms a significant second leg to its long haul network. However, TAP's rapid growth on routes to North America since summer 2016 has given it a third long haul leg. TAP has even revived its old TAP Air Portugal branding as part of its efforts to promote itself in the North American market
TAP is the leading operator on all six of its routes between Portugal and North America, five of which are to the US and one to Canada (Lisbon-Toronto, launched in summer 2017). Codeshares with jetBlue and United make important contributions to feed into TAP's North Atlantic flights.
Although Latin America is still TAP's smallest long haul region by seats, the airline has grown much more rapidly to the US and Canada than it has to Latin America or Africa over the past two years. This superior growth in its North American network will continue this winter, helping TAP to be the second fastest growing among Europe's top 20 airline groups.
To access CAPA Premium Analysis you need a CAPA Membership
Your window into the latest insights
CAPA employs an industry-leading Analyst team based in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia who offer unique perspectives and independent and accurate commentary of critical industry developments globally. CAPA Members rely on our Analysis to unlock valuable insights and actionable intelligence to keep ahead of the game.
Big picture strategic view
Our Analysts don’t just report the news - they take a big picture strategic view of aviation dynamics, issues and trends and analyse the implications of these developments for you.
Global intelligence
The CAPA Analyst team is based globally to ensure our CAPA Members have access to independent, unique perspectives covering an entire spectrum of daily, worldwide commercial aviation developments.
Customise your Alerts
CAPA Members can use CAPA Alerts to receive daily, weekly or monthly and customised updates on our Analysis.
I'm very impressed by the factual and detailed analysis CAPA is always doing.- CEO, Airline Member
Phone: +61 2 9241 3200 | Email: membership@centreforaviation.com