TAP Portugal: North America now an important third leg to its long haul network after LatAm & Africa

TAP Portugal is known particularly for the strength of its network to Brazil, supported by an African network that forms a significant second leg to its long haul network. However, TAP's rapid growth on routes to North America since summer 2016 has given it a third long haul leg. TAP has even revived its old TAP Air Portugal branding as part of its efforts to promote itself in the North American market

TAP is the leading operator on all six of its routes between Portugal and North America, five of which are to the US and one to Canada (Lisbon-Toronto, launched in summer 2017). Codeshares with jetBlue and United make important contributions to feed into TAP's North Atlantic flights.

Although Latin America is still TAP's smallest long haul region by seats, the airline has grown much more rapidly to the US and Canada than it has to Latin America or Africa over the past two years. This superior growth in its North American network will continue this winter, helping TAP to be the second fastest growing among Europe's top 20 airline groups.