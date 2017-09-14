Sun Country converts to a ULCC, as full service airlines increase pressure on the model

For most its existence the Minneapolis based Sun Country Airlines has operated under the radar, offering seasonal flights to sun destinations and turning its attention to domestic services in the off season. It co-existed with Northwest, and then Delta, at the major airlines' Minneapolis hub and built up a loyal following in the local market.



Sun Country has also served its time under US bankruptcy protection twice, and endured a fraud scandal that engulfed one of its previous owners. Since the beginning of the current decade, Sun Country’s operations have stabilised, but its profits shrank in 2016.



Now Sun Country aims to transition to the ULCC model at a time when US majors are aggressively competing with the country’s existing ultra-low cost operators – Spirit and Frontier.

Spirit has been battling sagging unit revenue for two years, and Frontier has put its planned public offering on hold. There are few details about Sun Country’s low cost ambitions, but its planned transition to the model will continue to increase scrutiny over future opportunities for ULCCs in the US.