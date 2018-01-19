Southeast Asia LCC aircraft fleet approaches 700 aircraft following 10% expansion in 2017

Southeast Asia’s LCC fleet expanded by 10% in 2017 and will soon surpass 700 aircraft. The rate of fleet growth accelerated from 7% in 2016, but was slower than the 13% achieved in 2015 and the 16% in 2014.

There are currently 20 LCCs in Southeast Asia operating of the order of 690 aircraft, according to the CAPA Fleet Database. Vietnam’s VietJet Air had the fastest-expanding fleets in 2017, adding 17 aircraft and overtaking three airlines to become the fifth largest LCC in Southeast Asia, based on fleet size.

AirAsia Malaysia also grew rapidly, adding 13 aircraft. VietJet and AirAsia Malaysia, combined, accounted for nearly half of the additional aircraft for Southeast Asia’s dynamic LCC sector.