Singapore-Europe aviation market: capacity growth resumes, driven by long haul LCCs, Qantas' return

The launch of new long haul low cost routes and new, or resumed, full service routes has led to a resumption of growth in the Singapore-Europe market. Singapore-Europe nonstop passenger traffic increased by 9% in 2017, marking the first time in several years that Europe traffic grew faster than the Singapore-wide average.

Singapore-Europe passenger traffic declined by 8% in 2013, and by 3% in 2014. Singapore-Europe traffic was flat in 2015 and 2016.

Singapore-Europe traffic should experience another large gain in 2018 as Qantas resumes Singapore-London and Lufthansa resumes Singapore-Munich. LOT Polish Airlines is also launching Singapore-Warsaw, becoming the ninth European airline to serve Singapore, and Scoot is launching Berlin, which will become the 19th European city served from Singapore.