Scoot Part 2: new phase of network expansion begins with five new routes, focus on transit traffic

Singapore Airlines' (SIA) LCC subsidiary Scoot is beginning a new phase of network expansion with the launch of four new destinations in 4Q2017. Scoot has also already announced one new destination for 2018, and will announce several more in the coming months.

Scoot is expanding through a mix of new routes, transferred routes from sister full service airlines, and additional capacity on existing routes from frequency increases and upgauging. Scoot’s next two new routes, Singapore-Kuantan and Singapore-Palembang, are being transferred from its sister full service airline SilkAir. Harbin, Honolulu and Kuantan will become new destinations for the SIA Group in late 2017 and early 2018.

This is Part 2 of an analysis report examining Scoot’s strategy following the completion, on 25-Jul-2017, of its merger with Tigerair. Part 1 looked at Scoot’s plans for expanding the fleet, while this part will focus on network expansion and the opportunity to grow capacity on existing routes as the proportion of transit traffic increases.