Scoot Part 2: new phase of network expansion begins with five new routes, focus on transit traffic

Singapore Airlines' (SIA) LCC subsidiary Scoot is beginning a new phase of network expansion with the launch of four new destinations in 4Q2017. Scoot has also already announced one new destination for 2018, and will announce several more in the coming months.
Scoot is expanding through a mix of new routes, transferred routes from sister full service airlines, and additional capacity on existing routes from frequency increases and upgauging. Scoot’s next two new routes, Singapore-Kuantan and Singapore-Palembang, are being transferred from its sister full service airline SilkAir. Harbin, Honolulu and Kuantan will become new destinations for the SIA Group in late 2017 and early 2018.
This is Part 2 of an analysis report examining Scoot’s strategy following the completion, on 25-Jul-2017, of its merger with Tigerair. Part 1 looked at Scoot’s plans for expanding the fleet, while this part will focus on network expansion and the opportunity to grow capacity on existing routes as the proportion of transit traffic increases.
To access CAPA Premium Analysis you need a CAPA Membership
Your window into the latest insights
CAPA employs an industry-leading Analyst team based in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia who offer unique perspectives and independent and accurate commentary of critical industry developments globally. CAPA Members rely on our Analysis to unlock valuable insights and actionable intelligence to keep ahead of the game.
Big picture strategic view
Our Analysts don’t just report the news - they take a big picture strategic view of aviation dynamics, issues and trends and analyse the implications of these developments for you.
Global intelligence
The CAPA Analyst team is based globally to ensure our CAPA Members have access to independent, unique perspectives covering an entire spectrum of daily, worldwide commercial aviation developments.
Customise your Alerts
CAPA Members can use CAPA Alerts to receive daily, weekly or monthly and customised updates on our Analysis.
I'm very impressed by the factual and detailed analysis CAPA is always doing.- CEO, Airline Member
Phone: +61 2 9241 3200 | Email: membership@centreforaviation.com