Qantas' New York & London nonstops need long range aircraft, but secret ingredient is Qantas’ brand

It will be a technical achievement for Airbus and Boeing to engineer variants of their A350 and 777X to allow Qantas to open new non-stop flights from Australia's east coast to London and New York, both of which will be longer than any other flight.

But the real accomplishment will be for these flights to achieve enduring commercial sustainability. The right aircraft will be required but they alone will not guarantee success. Qantas has a promising recipe with its trifecta of strength in brand, loyalty and its home domestic market. These are interwoven to create a customer loyalty base that should support the new flights.

This is the less understood component of Qantas' ultra-long-haul plans, and explains why it could work for Qantas – while probably not for others.