Qantas' New York & London nonstops need long range aircraft, but secret ingredient is Qantas’ brand

It will be a technical achievement for Airbus and Boeing to engineer variants of their A350 and 777X to allow Qantas to open new non-stop flights from Australia's east coast to London and New York, both of which will be longer than any other flight.
But the real accomplishment will be for these flights to achieve enduring commercial sustainability. The right aircraft will be required but they alone will not guarantee success. Qantas has a promising recipe with its trifecta of strength in brand, loyalty and its home domestic market. These are interwoven to create a customer loyalty base that should support the new flights.
This is the less understood component of Qantas' ultra-long-haul plans, and explains why it could work for Qantas – while probably not for others.
To access CAPA Premium Analysis you need a CAPA Membership
Your window into the latest insights
CAPA employs an industry-leading Analyst team based in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia who offer unique perspectives and independent and accurate commentary of critical industry developments globally. CAPA Members rely on our Analysis to unlock valuable insights and actionable intelligence to keep ahead of the game.
Big picture strategic view
Our Analysts don’t just report the news - they take a big picture strategic view of aviation dynamics, issues and trends and analyse the implications of these developments for you.
Global intelligence
The CAPA Analyst team is based globally to ensure our CAPA Members have access to independent, unique perspectives covering an entire spectrum of daily, worldwide commercial aviation developments.
Customise your Alerts
CAPA Members can use CAPA Alerts to receive daily, weekly or monthly and customised updates on our Analysis.
I'm very impressed by the factual and detailed analysis CAPA is always doing.- CEO, Airline Member
Phone: +61 2 9241 3200 | Email: membership@centreforaviation.com