Philippine Airlines plans Australia and India expansion using A321neos with auxiliary fuel tanks

Philippine Airlines (PAL) plans to use a new subfleet of longer range A321neos to expand in Australia and launch services to India. In 2018 PAL is taking delivery of six A321neos with two auxiliary centre fuel tanks, enabling flights of over eight hours.

PAL has opted for a low density 176-seat two class configuration for its first six A321neos. Lie flat seats will be provided in business class, providing a premium product similar to that in long haul widebody aircraft, and both cabins will have seatback IFE.

PAL has orders for 21 A321neos, for delivery from 2018 to 2024. However, after the initial six longer-range aircraft are delivered in 2018, the airline intends to take the remaining 15 aircraft from 2019 in standard two-class configuration as replacements for A320ceos.