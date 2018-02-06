Peru aviation: Government now has a significant opportunity to seize growing demand for air travel

Peru has been one of the more dynamic aviation markets in Latin America during the past few years, particularly during the region’s recent bout of economic weakness. During that time, the country charted solid economic growth and sustained stable air passenger numbers.



Amid a low cost boom across Latin America in 2017, Viva Air Peru made its debut in the country and built up a 2% market share from May-2017 to Nov-2017. The airline believes much opportunity for passenger stimulation remains in Peru, and airlines operating in the country’s domestic market increased nearly 8% in the 11M ending Nov-2017. Peru is also charting solid domestic growth as Lima’s prominence as a regional hub continues to grow.



But Peru’s aviation industry has major challenges in reaching its full potential, including the fact that Lima Jorge Chavez International Airport is operating well beyond its designed capacity. Calls for capacity expansion at the airport are growing, so that Lima and Peru realise their full potential and compete effectively with other hubs in the region.