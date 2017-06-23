Norwegian Air's long haul launch from Barcelona. Ambitious 70 aircraft plans for Argentina

Norwegian has launched its first long haul services from Spain with three US cities – Los Angeles, New York and Oakland (commenced Jun-2017) – and plans one more – Miami, set for Aug-2017. Its next long haul route from Barcelona is likely to be Buenos Aires, but this reflects only a small part of Norwegian's ambitions in Argentina.

In early 2017 Norwegian established Norwegian Air Argentina and the group board approved its plans in May-2017. It hopes to build a considerable operation, with both international and domestic flights. Norwegian is hiring administrative staff in Argentina and will start to recruit crew in late summer. Pending regulatory approval, the first new routes will be announced and available for sale by year end 2017.

Ole Christian Melhus, CEO of Norwegian Air Argentina and previously assistant flight operations director for the parent company Norwegian Air Shuttle, has described Argentina as "an interesting market with great potential that fits Norwegian’s global strategy very well, combining affordable domestic and international flights”.

The new operation will be another significant progression of Norwegian's unprecedented global strategy.