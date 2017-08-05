Luxembourg Findel Airport - – poised to become a low cost alternative in its region

Luxembourg’s Findel Airport caters to a small but wealthy community based around the finance industries and politics and situated on the borders of Belgium, France and Germany. Two airlines, Luxair and Cargolux, have been the principal ones for many years but a steady change is underway with the arrival of low-cost carriers such as Ryanair.

Both passenger and cargo traffic have show strong growth in 2016 and so far in 2017 as the Euro zone economy revives. There are clear opportunities for other airlines to make use of a facility which was at one time at the forefront of Europe-North America budget airline operations.

This report examines Findel Airport by way of several sets of metrics, compares it with airports that are local rivals to it, and examines its construction activities and its ownership.