Lion Group 2017 fleet analysis: delivery deferrals & retirements mean slower growth once again

Lion Group slowed its rate of fleet expansion for the second consecutive year in 2017. The Indonesia-based airline group took delivery of 29 aircraft in 2017, compared to 36 aircraft in 2016 and 57 aircraft in 2015.
Lion Group has slowed 737 deliveries over the past two years, from an average of two per month to one per month. ATR 72 deliveries have also slowed, from a high of 17 deliveries in 2015 to only four deliveries in 2017. Deliveries of A320s, which Lion only began taking in late 2014, also slowed, from 16 aircraft in 2017 to 10 aircraft in 2016.
The group’s fleet grew by 22 aircraft in 2017 – the lowest figure in several years – to 294 aircraft. Five 737-900ERs and two 747-400s were phased out, partially offsetting the 29 deliveries.
The five 737-900ER retirements are the first 737NGs Lion has phased out since taking its first 737NG in 2007. More 737-900ER retirements are likely in 2018, offsetting a potential reaccelerated rate of deliveries as Lion starts taking 737 MAX 9s and A320neos.
