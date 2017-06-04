Latin America’s airline CEOs discuss the market, liberalisation, challenges & opportunities. Part 1

With our new travel model for domestic flights, passengers can choose between four fare options – depending on their journey type and what they want to pay for – complemented by a clearer sales process and access to improved technology.

At LATAM we are implementing a new travel model, through which we are striving to reduce promotional fares for domestic flights by up to 40% and as a result, encourage air traffic growth. Our new travel model, which will apply to 77% of LATAM's total passengers, is being implemented gradually this year in the six markets where we have domestic services. Although LATAM will not become an LCC, we will be competitive with the new LCCs entering the region, with a model that enables the unbundling of services while retaining valuable characteristics such as our recognized frequent flyer program, premium cabins on long haul routes and free on-board entertainment.

EC: The expansion of the low cost model in the region has generated greater dynamism and competition. Regional airlines are incorporating low cost practices in their business models, while new low cost airlines are arriving in search of growth potential.

CAPA: How is LATAM responding to the establishment/launch of new LCCs in several of its home markets (including Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Peru)?

In September, we will begin a new non-stop service between Lima and Tucumán, followed in October by the introduction of direct flights between Santiago and three cities in Argentina – San Juan , Neuquén and Tucumán – as well as a non-stop route between Santiago and Melbourne, which will become the longest flight in LATAM's history.

As for our network, while the company has focused on reducing capacity in Brazil, we continue to strengthen connectivity in the region with the introduction of new routes.

EC: This year and continuing into 2018, we will maintain a flexible approach to our fleet plan, which has been reduced to historically low levels in line with market conditions. We reduced our order book – which would have resulted in a total fleet of 470 aircraft by the end of 2018 – to one where we currently have 329 aircraft in operation. With this, we have achieved USD2.2 billion reduction in fleet assets for the period 2016-2018, compared with our plan in March 2016. We expect to end 2017 with 311 aircraft, compared with the 329 aircraft that we had at the end of last year.

CAPA: What are LATAM's plans for capacity and fleet growth plans for this year and next year? What markets/routes are your priorities for growth – both regionally within Latin America and outside?

There is great potential and we are confident that by working together with the respective authorities in the region, it will benefit growth.

Additionally, there are infrastructure issues, where there is still a long way to go. We need to expand and modernize our principal airports, so that they can meet the needs of today's passenger and have sufficient capacity for the projected increase in traffic.

Regulation is also complex. Latin America has a population of 580 million with 45 different regulations, whereas markets with similar or greater populations such as the United States (317 million inhabitants) and Europe (500 million inhabitants) for instance, each have a single regulation for passenger rights.

This is one of the most expensive regions in the world in terms of passenger and airline charges. In some cases, taxes and boarding fees represent more than 40% of passengers' final ticket price.

Connectivity is key for the development of countries, by promoting tourism, strengthening relations between citizens as well as facilitating economic activity. However, Latin America is at a disadvantage. Infrastructure constraints, taxes on airfares as well as high airport duties hinder growth.

IATA forecasts that passenger numbers in Latin America will increase to 658 million per year by 2035, doubling current figures. LATAM alone projects a 50% increase in domestic passenger traffic in the markets where we operate in the region by 2020.

EC: Latin America has great potential for growth, with an annual travel rate per capita of less than 1%. This makes it an attractive region for the industry to develop and airlines have seen real opportunities to increase air traffic.

CAPA: What countries in Latin America do you think are still behind in terms of liberalization, infrastructure and charges or taxes? How important is it for governments throughout this region to liberalize, change policies and invest in infrastructure ?

Argentina, as well as the other countries in the region, represents a great opportunity for growth. Despite specific issues in each country that we must work through with the authorities, we are convinced of the need and the potential for the development of the air travel industry in South America .

EC : Argentina is an important and strategic market for the group. For this reason, we continue to strengthen our network both within the country and towards regional and international destinations, with an emphasis on connecting with our hubs. By the end of 2017, we will connect 10 airports in Argentina with international destinations such as Lima, Peru and Santiago, Chile. At the same time, we have added a new long-haul aircraft to the country's fleet, which has enabled us to add new frequencies to Miami , a popular destination for Argentinians.

CAPA: How has liberalization in Argentina impacted your business plan and strategy? How do you plan to take advantage of opportunities in Argentina?

Although we are cautious regarding the demand environment in Latin America for this year, we remain focused on the strategic initiatives that will define the future of our company. This year, the most important is the implementation of our new travel model in our six domestic markets, aimed at increasing our competitiveness and stimulating the growth of air travel in the region, which we anticipate to increase by 50% by 2020.

Enrique Cueto : Latin America continues to face a challenging scenario, with weak economic growth, depreciated currencies and high inflation. Brazil in particular continues to experience instability and is now facing further political challenges, after two years of deep recession. In this context, LATAM has focused on right sizing the Company to face a weaker demand environment through cost reduction and a restructuring of fleet commitments. We have proved resilient, as borne out by a full year profit of USD69 million in our 2016 financial results.

CAPA: How are current market conditions in Latin America and what is your outlook for the rest of this year?

LATAM Airlines Group was formed through the merger of LAN Airlines and TAM Airlines which was officially completed in Jun-2012. The merged airline group operates an extensive network of passenger and cargo services internationally and throughout Latin America . LATAM Airlines unveiled its a new logo in Aug-2015, and plans to work on a new corporate brand over a three-year period. A phased roll-out of the LATAM identity commenced in 2016, with the launch of LATAM divisions – LATAM Cargo and LATAM Airlines. LATAM Airlines was introduced as its new air passenger brand in May-2016, representing the passenger service operations that were previously under the LAN and TAM brands. The combined airline group is on the Santiago, New York and Sao Paulo Stock Exchanges. The Cueto Group owns a majority stake in the airline group with approximately 31.5%. LATAM Airlines is a member of the oneworld alliance. As of the end of May-2017 the group’s fleet consisted of 305 aircraft and 85 orders, according to the CAPA Fleet Database.

“we are implementing a new travel model, through which we are striving to reduce promotional fares for domestic flights by up to 40%”

“For Avianca, maintaining a competitive position in all markets is one of the most important challenges”