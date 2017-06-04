Latin America’s airline CEOs discuss the market, liberalisation, challenges & opportunities. Part 1
Latin America airline CEOs: On market conditions, liberalisation, challenges and opportunities. This is Part 1 of a two part series. For Part 2, please visit centreforaviation.com/IATA6
The outlook for Latin America’s aviation sector is starting to brighten after a difficult couple of years. The long-term prospects for growth remain bright as economies recover, the middle class expands and new LCCs are launched. Following the recent changes in Argentina most of the region’s markets have liberalized and are now open.
However, infrastructure challenges and regulatory issues, including high taxes on international air travel, still need to be overcome.
Latin America is a market dominated by four main full service airline groups – Aeromexico, Avianca, Copa and LATAM. These four players account for nearly 40% of total capacity in Latin America (includes capacity flown by foreign airlines) and nearly 50% of total capacity flown by Latin American carriers.
A small group of LCCs has had a sizeable presence over the last decade in the region’s two main domestic markets, Brazil and Mexico. LCCs are now gradually starting to make inroads in other markets across the diverse region. Three LCCs have launched over the last year (in Colombia, Costa Rica and Peru), bringing the total number of LCCs in Latin America above 10 for the first time. More LCCs are planning to launch over the next year, including in Argentina, Chile and Uruguay.
|
“we are implementing a new travel model, through which we are striving to reduce promotional fares for domestic flights by up to 40%”
|
Q&A with Enrique Cueto, CEO of LATAM Airlines Group
LATAM Airlines Group was formed through the merger of LAN Airlines and TAM Airlines which was officially completed in Jun-2012. The merged airline group operates an extensive network of passenger and cargo services internationally and throughout Latin America. LATAM Airlines unveiled its a new logo in Aug-2015, and plans to work on a new corporate brand over a three-year period. A phased roll-out of the LATAM identity commenced in 2016, with the launch of LATAM divisions – LATAM Cargo and LATAM Airlines. LATAM Airlines was introduced as its new air passenger brand in May-2016, representing the passenger service operations that were previously under the LAN and TAM brands. The combined airline group is on the Santiago, New York and Sao Paulo Stock Exchanges. The Cueto Group owns a majority stake in the airline group with approximately 31.5%. LATAM Airlines is a member of the oneworld alliance. As of the end of May-2017 the group’s fleet consisted of 305 aircraft and 85 orders, according to the CAPA Fleet Database.
The LATAM Airlines Group portfolio of airlines include:
Note: The group also has a minority shareholding (25%) in Florida West International Airways, a cargo carrier majority owned by Atlas Air Holdings. Florida West operates freight services for its primary customer, LATAM Cargo.
Source: CAPA profile pages
Enrique Cueto: Latin America continues to face a challenging scenario, with weak economic growth, depreciated currencies and high inflation. Brazil in particular continues to experience instability and is now facing further political challenges, after two years of deep recession. In this context, LATAM has focused on right sizing the Company to face a weaker demand environment through cost reduction and a restructuring of fleet commitments. We have proved resilient, as borne out by a full year profit of USD69 million in our 2016 financial results.
Argentina, as well as the other countries in the region, represents a great opportunity for growth. Despite specific issues in each country that we must work through with the authorities, we are convinced of the need and the potential for the development of the air travel industry in South America.
In September, we will begin a new non-stop service between Lima and Tucumán, followed in October by the introduction of direct flights between Santiago and three cities in Argentina – San Juan, Neuquén and Tucumán – as well as a non-stop route between Santiago and Melbourne, which will become the longest flight in LATAM's history.
CAPA: How is LATAM responding to the establishment/launch of new LCCs in several of its home markets (including Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Peru)?
All of this is positive for the development of air travel in South America.
|
“For Avianca, maintaining a competitive position in all markets is one of the most important challenges”
|
Q&A with Hernan Rincon, CEO of Avianca Holdings
Avianca Holdings is a Latin American airline holding company headquartered in Bogotá, Colombia. Latin American conglomerate, the Synergy Group, is the largest single shareholder, with the second largest being the Kriete family (former owners of Grupo TACA). Avianca Holdings SA (formerly AviancaTaca AirHoldings Inc) was formed in 2010 as a result of a merger between Avianca and TACA. The group now hold stakes in a number of airlines previously part of Avianca SA and Grupo TACA. Avianca Holdings is dual-listed on the Bolsa Colombia (PFAVH) and NYSE (AVH). Avianca joined the Star Alliance in Jun-2012. Avianca Holdings SA revealed its new unified ‘Avianca’ brand image for TACA, Aerogal and Tampa Cargo in May-2013. As of the end of May-2017, the group’s fleet consisted of 173 aircraft with 142 aircraft on order, according to the CAPA Fleet Database.
Avianca Holdings SA portfolio of airlines includes:
Note: OceanAir Linhas Aereas SA (Avianca Brazil) is owned by Avianca Holding’s largest shareholder, the Synergy Group, but is not part of Avianca Holdings SA. Avian Líneas Aéreas (Avianca Argentina, due to commence in 2017) is also wholly owned by the Synergy Group but is not part of Avianca Holdings.
Source: CAPA profile pages
CAPA: What are the current market conditions in Latin America and what is the outlook for the rest of the year?
In this order of ideas, this year has registered conclusive and promising numbers both for domestic and international air traffic. According to numbers from the Air Transportation Association for Latin America and the Caribbean (ALTA), the first three months of the year the number of transported passenger increased by 8.6%*, traffic measured in RPKs increased by 9.4%* and capacity measured in ASKs by 6.7%, compared to the same period in 2016.
Likewise, Avianca Holdings registered a 5.5% growth in transported passengers during the first three months of the year and an occupancy factor of 81.9%, especially for routes like Santiago de Chile that registered 89%. Therefore, 2017 beings with very promising numbers and we expect to meet the expectations of all stakeholders. (*Excludes Brazil domestic)
CAPA: How has the recent liberalisation in Argentina impacted your business plan and strategy? How do you plan to take advantage of opportunities in Argentina?
We expect the recent liberalisation to be implemented as soon as possible, because the Argentinian market has great potential to be serviced. This is all reflected in the first quarter of 2017, where routes to Argentina have registered one of the highest occupancy factors in history at 92%.
CAPA: What countries in Latin America do you believe are behind in terms of liberalization, infrastructure and taxes or fees? How important is for governments in the region to liberalise, change policies and invest on infrastructure?
Regarding infrastructure, governments and airport concessionaires must grow at a pace equivalent or greater than air operators so that they do not limit possible market growth and the seat offer that operators such as us are able to offer the market.
Lastly, regarding taxes and fees, we must keep in mind that in most cases, taxes and fees represent up to 60% of the value paid by the passenger for the service. In this order of ideas, governments in our region must review the tax rate for air transportation and eliminate many of this value so that they stop regarding public transportation service as a source of financing. Beyond the possible income the sector represents through taxes or fees, Governments must see growth opportunities generated by aviation for a region through tourism, labor, investment on infrastructure and other aspects that end up being an economic stimulus.
CAPA: What are Avianca’s plans for capacity and fleet growth for this and the next year? What markets/ routes are your priorities for growth?
The fleet renovation plan has the objective of incorporating more modern, efficient and environmentally friendly aircraft, that allow us to offer passenger more comfortable and safe travel experiences. Among our new incorporation are the Bowing 787-8 planes and the Airbus A320neo fleet.
In addition, the company will focus growth at its connection centers, as well as of its strategic markets by promotion its route network, operating new destinations from Bogota, including Montevideo and Boston, that will operate in May and June, respectively. Also, during 2017, Avianca Holdings will increase the number of weekly frequencies of more than 15 routes, including national and international segments in America and Europe.
CAPA: How are LCC startups changing the market in Latin America, including some of your domestic markets (such as Colombia, Costa Rica and Peru)? How must Avianca respond and adapt as new LCC enter the market?
Hernan Rincon: Lately, we have noticed how new companies, and some established ones, have adopted the low-cost model in the air transportation industry in the Latin American Region, expanding the market and providing access to more users.
It should be mentioned that Avianca has characterized itself for more than 100 years for being a full-service airline offering its passengers safe and innovative experiences. According to this, and the new trends of the industry, we continue with our bet of being a full-service airline that differentiates itself with its service, always seeking the greatest efficiency with a competitive cost position. Therefore, Avianca’s new strategy is to place the client at the center of the strategy, at the beginning and end of everything we do, supported by the best talent in the industry and the best technology available, making Avianca a renowned world-class airline.
This allows us to design an action plan that can provide exceptional experiences to our current and potential clients, getting them to connect with us and prefer us. We will continue to work each day by offering that extra mile, capturing the loyalty of those that are our reason to exist, so that we can be the preferred Latin American airline in the world.
|
“we remain extremely cautious in terms of capacity growth”
|
Q&A with Jose Efromovich, CEO of Avianca Brasil and co-owner of Synergy Group
Commencing scheduled services in 2002 as OceanAir, the carrier was rebranded as Avianca Brazil in Apr-2010. Avianca Brazil provides domestic services to destinations throughout the country, operating from its primary hub at Sao Paulo Guarulhos International Airport, with an additional base at Brasilia International Airport. The airline is owned by Brazilian conglomerate, the Synergy Group and was the group's first foray into the aviation industry before acquiring what was then Avianca SA in 2004. Tapping into the growing Brazilian aviation market, the carrier provides valuable feeder traffic for fellow Avianca group airlines. Avianca Brazil joined the Star Alliance in Jul-2015. As of the end of May-2017, Avianca Brazil’s fleet consisted of 46 aircraft and 70 aircraft on order, according to the CAPA Fleet Database.
NOTE: Synergy Group also owns a majority stake in Avianca Brazil, but the airline is not formally part of Avianca Holdings S.A. The Synergy Group also recently established Avian Líneas Aéreas (Avianca Argentina), which is aiming to launch operations in 2017 with a fleet of ATR 72 turboprops. Avianca Argentina but is also is part of Avianca Holdings.
Source: CAPA profile pages
CAPA: How are current market conditions in Brazil and Latin America and what is your outlook for the rest of this year?
Jose Efromovich: We are not out of the storm yet. Although we have seen a small improvement against 2016, demand is still very week particularly in the business travellers segment, which represent the largest share of our business. We do not see 2017 as the year of the recovery, but as the year in which the economy has stopped degrading. We are a little bit more optimistic about 2018.
CAPA: How has recent liberalisation in Argentina impacted your business plan and strategy? How do you plan to take advantage of opportunities in Argentina?
JE: We just got the licenses to start operations in Argentina, so, yes, liberalisation in Argentina is impacting our business in a positive way. We believe that there are short-term opportunities, as domestic traffic is expected to increase. However, we remain cautious in terms of capacity deployment.
JE: We struggle a lot with this issue in Brazil. There was a significant movement forward with the liberalisation of baggage charges, nevertheless there are several key issues with which Brazil is still not aligned with international best practices.
Everyone, both passengers and airlines, could strongly benefit from an approach to international standards. Extremely high fuel taxes only applicable to domestic flights and passengers compensation policies related to weather and infrastructure issues only increase the cost of air travel in Brazil, making it harder for an important part of the population to have access to air transport.
CAPA: What are Avianca Brazil’s plans for capacity and fleet growth plans for this year and next year? What markets/routes are your priorities for growth?
JE: For the reasons explained in the first question, we remain extremely cautious in terms of capacity growth.
We are taking delivery of new aircraft this year, however our key objective is to promote fleet renewal, not growth.
CAPA: What are your initial expectations for new widebody operations and the upcoming launch of services to Miami and Santiago? What other international routes are now under consideration?
The launch of international routes is a project that was originally planned for 2015, nevertheless the economic conditions at that time made it an unviable the operation. We believe that, now, the necessary conditions are met and that there is a strong demand for the Avianca Brasil product and services. As for new routes, we are still accessing the next destination, but we can say that it will most likely be in the Americas.