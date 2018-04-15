JetSuite charter airline: more mainstream with Qatar, JetBlue
After generating a buzz two years ago from an investment by JetBlue, the public charter operator JetSuiteX has operated largely under the radar. But an expanded investment by JetBlue, and Qatar’s decision to invest in JetSuiteX, have once again lifted the charter company’s profile.
Theories abound for the reasoning behind Qatar’s decision to invest in JetSuiteX, but the charter company’s model – scheduled, private jet-like service for a fraction of the price – is gaining some traction in the US as frustration with commercial air travel grows.
JetSuiteX has significant ambitions to grow its fleet from six small jets to possibly 100, which means it aims to broaden its reach beyond a few markets in California and Nevada significantly. Obviously there is a gap between ambition and profitability, but JetSuiteX has no lack of confidence that its model can reach greater scale.
