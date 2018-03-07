Jetstar Airways' new routes for A321neoLR fleet: Perth-New Zealand could be at the top of the list
Jetstar Airways is evaluating the deployment of its new fleet of A321neoLR aircraft to launch flights from Perth in Western Australia to New Zealand. Routes from eastern Australia to new destinations in Indonesia other than Bali and in the Pacific islands are also possible.
However, Jetstar is mainly focused on deploying its first batch of 18 A321neoLRs to replace A320ceos/A321ceos on domestic routes and 787s on international routes to Bali, which will free up the equivalent of three 787s for expansion deeper into Asia. The LCC expects to achieve a very high utilisation rate by deploying the new A321neoLR fleet to Bali overnight, while operating domestic trunk routes during the day.
There is relatively limited spare capacity for new routes. However, there should be at least a few new six to seven hour international routes, further increasing the utilisation of a highly efficient and flexible fleet.
