Jakarta-Singapore route: highly competitive; competition intensifies
Singapore-Jakarta is one of the world’s largest international routes but is also one of the most competitive. Competition will intensify further later this year as Garuda Indonesia's LCC subsidiary Citilink enters the market with two daily flights.
Citilink will be the fifth LCC to serve the Singapore-Jakarta route and its parent Garuda will become the third airline group competing with two brands. Batik-Lion and Singapore Airlines-Scoot are the other two brand combinations. The route is also served by Jetstar Asia, which is affiliated with a full service airline, Qantas, and the leading independent LCC group AirAsia.
Citilink is one of Southeast Asia’s oldest LCCs and is relatively large, operating 50 aircraft. However, it is only now starting to pursue international expansion. Bangkok and Singapore are the first international destinations for the Garuda Indonesia Group’s evolving dual brand strategy.
