IAG airline group: meets targets, outperforms Lufthansa and Air France-KLM, but still lags Ryanair
IAG's performance since it last suffered a loss in 2012 has been impressive. In 2017 it made its highest ever net profit and operating profit, and its operating margin again led the way for European legacy airlines. Lufthansa and Air France-KLM have also improved since the global financial crisis, but IAG's margins leave its rivals in its wake.
IAG and all its individual airlines – Aer Lingus, British Airways, Vueling and Iberia – are now generating returns above their cost of capital. Moreover, its ability to lower debt while also making increased cash returns to shareholders is fairly rare in the global airline sector.
IAG is now meeting its financial targets, but will be keen to maintain its momentum. It may be Europe's most profitable legacy airline group, but its low cost rival Ryanair regularly generates much higher margins. IAG and its management are unlikely to be happy with standing still while there is more to be achieved.
To access CAPA Premium Analysis you need a CAPA Membership
Your window into the latest insights
CAPA employs an industry-leading Analyst team based in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia who offer unique perspectives and independent and accurate commentary of critical industry developments globally. CAPA Members rely on our Analysis to unlock valuable insights and actionable intelligence to keep ahead of the game.
Big picture strategic view
Our Analysts don’t just report the news - they take a big picture strategic view of aviation dynamics, issues and trends and analyse the implications of these developments for you.
Global intelligence
The CAPA Analyst team is based globally to ensure our CAPA Members have access to independent, unique perspectives covering an entire spectrum of daily, worldwide commercial aviation developments.
Customise your Alerts
CAPA Members can use CAPA Alerts to receive daily, weekly or monthly and customised updates on our Analysis.
I'm very impressed by the factual and detailed analysis CAPA is always doing.- CEO, Airline Member
Phone: +61 2 9241 3200 | Email: membership@centreforaviation.com