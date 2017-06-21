Fiji Airways Part 1: pursues fleet renewal and expansion with 737 MAX 8s and A350s or 787s

Fiji Airways is planning a new expansion phase, which will include growth across its regional, medium haul and long haul networks. The flag carrier is also working to improve its offline access through new and expanded codeshare partnerships, including a potential joint venture with Samoa’s planned new flag carrier.

Services to mainland China and Japan will be launched and San Francisco could be upgraded to daily as the widebody fleet is expanded. Narrowbody expansion will enable growth in Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific

Fiji Airways will be renewing its fleet as the fleet is expanded. It has already committed to replacing its 737-800s with 737 MAX 8s, and has begun an evaluation of the A350 and 787, which could be acquired to replace its A330 fleet.