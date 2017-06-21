Fiji Airways Part 1: pursues fleet renewal and expansion with 737 MAX 8s and A350s or 787s
Fiji Airways is planning a new expansion phase, which will include growth across its regional, medium haul and long haul networks. The flag carrier is also working to improve its offline access through new and expanded codeshare partnerships, including a potential joint venture with Samoa’s planned new flag carrier.
Services to mainland China and Japan will be launched and San Francisco could be upgraded to daily as the widebody fleet is expanded. Narrowbody expansion will enable growth in Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific
Fiji Airways will be renewing its fleet as the fleet is expanded. It has already committed to replacing its 737-800s with 737 MAX 8s, and has begun an evaluation of the A350 and 787, which could be acquired to replace its A330 fleet.
To access CAPA Premium Analysis you need a CAPA Membership
Your window into the latest insights
CAPA employs an industry-leading Analyst team based in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia who offer unique perspectives and independent and accurate commentary of critical industry developments globally. CAPA Members rely on our Analysis to unlock valuable insights and actionable intelligence to keep ahead of the game.
Big picture strategic view
Our Analysts don’t just report the news - they take a big picture strategic view of aviation dynamics, issues and trends and analyse the implications of these developments for you.
Global intelligence
The CAPA Analyst team is based globally to ensure our CAPA Members have access to independent, unique perspectives covering an entire spectrum of daily, worldwide commercial aviation developments.
Customise your Alerts
CAPA Members can use CAPA Alerts to receive daily, weekly or monthly and customised updates on our Analysis.
I'm very impressed by the factual and detailed analysis CAPA is always doing.- CEO, Airline Member
Phone: +61 2 9241 3200 | Email: membership@centreforaviation.com