Delta Airlines SWOT: challenges after years-long industry leadership
There’s no question that Delta Air Lines betters its large US global network rivals American and United in numerous metrics ranging from its operational performance to customer sentiment. Delta’s outperformance is driven by the transformation the company has undertaken since its merger with Northwest Airlines a decade ago.
The distance between Delta’s merger integration and that of its rivals (five years for American and eight for United) has allowed Delta to recognise the growing maturity of the US domestic market and the importance of building a global network to ensure blanket coverage in the future.
Obviously work remains for Delta in building a competitive network, and its US rivals have pledged to move aggressively to close competitive gaps with the airline. Delta also faces numerous challenges and threats, including cost creep, uncertainty over Brexit, and a lack of immunity from investor anxiety driven by decisions taken by its competitors. This report examines Delta's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.
To access CAPA Premium Analysis you need a CAPA Membership
Your window into the latest insights
CAPA employs an industry-leading Analyst team based in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia who offer unique perspectives and independent and accurate commentary of critical industry developments globally. CAPA Members rely on our Analysis to unlock valuable insights and actionable intelligence to keep ahead of the game.
Big picture strategic view
Our Analysts don’t just report the news - they take a big picture strategic view of aviation dynamics, issues and trends and analyse the implications of these developments for you.
Global intelligence
The CAPA Analyst team is based globally to ensure our CAPA Members have access to independent, unique perspectives covering an entire spectrum of daily, worldwide commercial aviation developments.
Customise your Alerts
CAPA Members can use CAPA Alerts to receive daily, weekly or monthly and customised updates on our Analysis.
I'm very impressed by the factual and detailed analysis CAPA is always doing.- CEO, Airline Member
Phone: +61 2 9241 3200 | Email: membership@centreforaviation.com