CSeries aircraft could get second looks from Airbus customers through the new Bombardier partnership

The Airbus-Bombardier tie-up has been one of the most significant developments in the aerospace sector during the past few years.
The partners recently scored a huge victory after the US International Trade Commission struck down a recommendation by the country’s commerce department to slap tariffs of nearly 300% on Bombardier CSeries aircraft delivered to the US. The decision paves the way for Delta to become one of the largest operators of the aircraft.
Another result of the new partnership is that one large Airbus customer – JetBlue – is indicating that it would need to factor in changes to the aerospace landscape as it evaluates its future fleet needs, particularly its subfleet of 100-seat Embraer 190s.
Other Airbus customers are also likely factoring in Airbus’ participation in the CSeries programme as they map out their future fleets. Previously, the US ULCC Spirit has stated that it could study options from other airframers.
There’s no doubt that Airbus’ heft will create sales opportunities for Bombardier that were not previously available to the Canadian airframer.
