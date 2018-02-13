Canberra Airport: Qatar Airways adds growth, helped along by Singapore Airlines, Tigerair Australia

Qatar Airways become the second airline to serve Canberra’s fledgling international market when it commenced service on 12-Feb-2018.
Canberra Airport surpassed 3 million annual passengers in 2017 for the first time since 2012. Australia’s eighth largest airport resumed growth in 2016 after five years of flat traffic or declines, and is poised to continue growing in 2018.
International traffic surged in 2017, driven by the full year impact of the Sep-2016 launch of services from Singapore Airlines. Domestic traffic increased by 5%, driven by Tigerair Australia, which became the only LCC to serve the Canberra market at the end of 2016.
The new Qatar service will drive a further boost in traffic this year. Singapore Airlines is also upgrading Canberra-Singapore from four weekly flights to daily in May-2018 but its Canberra traffic may not increase, due to the suspension of the Canberra-Wellington tag.
