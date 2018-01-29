Big 4 aerospace and aviation giants' trade disputes should not prevent logical partnerships

Boeing’s moves throughout the past year to impose tariffs on Bombardier’s CSeries narrowbody (now seemingly resolved) have culminated in the US aerospace manufacturer pursuing a controlling stake in the Brazilian aerospace manufacturer Embraer.
Boeing’s pursuit of trade tariffs against Bombardier led to Airbus’ decision to take a stake in CSeries programme, which instantly gave the European airframer a more viable platform for the smaller jet segment. Its A319neo has not gained much sales traction, and the mutually beneficial tie-up lends some sales expertise to Bombardier.
Now Boeing is attempting to level the playing field with Airbus through a tie-up with Embraer. It is hard to predict the ultimate shape that those deepened ties will take, given the Brazilian government’s golden share in Embraer, and Brazil’s upcoming presidential election.
