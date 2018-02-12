Bangkok Don Mueang Airport: world’s largest LCC airport to surpass 40 million passengers in 2018

Passenger traffic at Bangkok Don Mueang Airport has more than doubled over the last four years, driven by rapid expansion in Thailand’s low cost airline sector. Don Mueang handled 38 million passengers in 2017, matching its annual throughput from over a decade earlier when it was Bangkok’s main and only airport.
Don Mueang was gradually repositioned as an LCC airport in the years following the opening of Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport. The airport is now the world’s largest LCC airport, and in 2018 will likely become the first airport ever to handle more than 40 million LCC passengers in a single year.
Thai LCCs currently account for 94% of seat capacity at Don Mueang, and LCCs overall accounted for 97% of total traffic at Don Mueang in 2017.
To access CAPA Premium Analysis you need a CAPA Membership
Your window into the latest insights
CAPA employs an industry-leading Analyst team based in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia who offer unique perspectives and independent and accurate commentary of critical industry developments globally. CAPA Members rely on our Analysis to unlock valuable insights and actionable intelligence to keep ahead of the game.
Big picture strategic view
Our Analysts don’t just report the news - they take a big picture strategic view of aviation dynamics, issues and trends and analyse the implications of these developments for you.
Global intelligence
The CAPA Analyst team is based globally to ensure our CAPA Members have access to independent, unique perspectives covering an entire spectrum of daily, worldwide commercial aviation developments.
Customise your Alerts
CAPA Members can use CAPA Alerts to receive daily, weekly or monthly and customised updates on our Analysis.
I'm very impressed by the factual and detailed analysis CAPA is always doing.- CEO, Airline Member
Phone: +61 2 9241 3200 | Email: membership@centreforaviation.com