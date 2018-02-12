Bangkok Don Mueang Airport: world’s largest LCC airport to surpass 40 million passengers in 2018

Passenger traffic at Bangkok Don Mueang Airport has more than doubled over the last four years, driven by rapid expansion in Thailand’s low cost airline sector. Don Mueang handled 38 million passengers in 2017, matching its annual throughput from over a decade earlier when it was Bangkok’s main and only airport.

Don Mueang was gradually repositioned as an LCC airport in the years following the opening of Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport. The airport is now the world’s largest LCC airport, and in 2018 will likely become the first airport ever to handle more than 40 million LCC passengers in a single year.

Thai LCCs currently account for 94% of seat capacity at Don Mueang, and LCCs overall accounted for 97% of total traffic at Don Mueang in 2017.