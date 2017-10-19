Aircalin to grow capacity as fleet is renewed, driving tourism growth for New Caledonia

New Caledonia’s Aircalin is preparing to renew its entire jet fleet following orders for two A330-900neos and two A320neos. The small Pacific island airline will use the new generation aircraft to improve its product and expand capacity across its network.
Aircalin’s capacity should increase by at least 12%, and potentially up to 20%, over the next few years, providing an opportunity for growth in New Caledonia’s tourism industry. Visitor numbers to the French territory have grown by only 12% over the past decade.
Aircalin could pursue expansion in Australia, which has emerged as the fastest growing and second largest source market for New Caledonia (after France). The airline may also use the new fleet of A330-900s to launch services to China. The Chinese have not yet discovered New Caledonia as a tourist destination, but there is huge potential if the right partnerships and marketing programmes are implemented.
To access CAPA Premium Analysis you need a CAPA Membership
Your window into the latest insights
CAPA employs an industry-leading Analyst team based in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia who offer unique perspectives and independent and accurate commentary of critical industry developments globally. CAPA Members rely on our Analysis to unlock valuable insights and actionable intelligence to keep ahead of the game.
Big picture strategic view
Our Analysts don’t just report the news - they take a big picture strategic view of aviation dynamics, issues and trends and analyse the implications of these developments for you.
Global intelligence
The CAPA Analyst team is based globally to ensure our CAPA Members have access to independent, unique perspectives covering an entire spectrum of daily, worldwide commercial aviation developments.
Customise your Alerts
CAPA Members can use CAPA Alerts to receive daily, weekly or monthly and customised updates on our Analysis.
I'm very impressed by the factual and detailed analysis CAPA is always doing.- CEO, Airline Member
Phone: +61 2 9241 3200 | Email: membership@centreforaviation.com