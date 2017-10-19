Aircalin to grow capacity as fleet is renewed, driving tourism growth for New Caledonia

New Caledonia’s Aircalin is preparing to renew its entire jet fleet following orders for two A330-900neos and two A320neos. The small Pacific island airline will use the new generation aircraft to improve its product and expand capacity across its network.

Aircalin’s capacity should increase by at least 12%, and potentially up to 20%, over the next few years, providing an opportunity for growth in New Caledonia’s tourism industry. Visitor numbers to the French territory have grown by only 12% over the past decade.

Aircalin could pursue expansion in Australia, which has emerged as the fastest growing and second largest source market for New Caledonia (after France). The airline may also use the new fleet of A330-900s to launch services to China. The Chinese have not yet discovered New Caledonia as a tourist destination, but there is huge potential if the right partnerships and marketing programmes are implemented.