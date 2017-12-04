AirAsia resumes Singapore expansion following move to Terminal 4, but high costs remain a challenge

The AirAsia Group is resuming expansion in Singapore over the next few months, with the launch of three routes and capacity increases on two of its 15 existing routes. AirAsia’s virtual hub in Singapore will increase from 261 to 289 weekly departures, resulting in the highest level of capacity since 2015.
However, AirAsia’s Singapore capacity will still be lower than in 2013 and 2014, when it peaked at more than 300 weekly departures. At one point AirAsia had as much capacity in Singapore as the rival LCC groups Jetstar and Tigerair – despite not having a local affiliate.
AirAsia is keen to regain market share in Singapore and drive a new phase of LCC growth at Changi, which has experienced faster FSC growth over the last three years. AirAsia’s recent move to Terminal 4, which has self-service technologies embraced by AirAsia in its digitalisation push, provides a potential platform for faster growth.
However, T4 alone is not a panacea, and AirAsia needs a further reduction in its Singapore cost base in order to really accelerate its rate of growth at Changi Airport.
To access CAPA Premium Analysis you need a CAPA Membership
Your window into the latest insights
CAPA employs an industry-leading Analyst team based in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia who offer unique perspectives and independent and accurate commentary of critical industry developments globally. CAPA Members rely on our Analysis to unlock valuable insights and actionable intelligence to keep ahead of the game.
Big picture strategic view
Our Analysts don’t just report the news - they take a big picture strategic view of aviation dynamics, issues and trends and analyse the implications of these developments for you.
Global intelligence
The CAPA Analyst team is based globally to ensure our CAPA Members have access to independent, unique perspectives covering an entire spectrum of daily, worldwide commercial aviation developments.
Customise your Alerts
CAPA Members can use CAPA Alerts to receive daily, weekly or monthly and customised updates on our Analysis.
I'm very impressed by the factual and detailed analysis CAPA is always doing.- CEO, Airline Member
Phone: +61 2 9241 3200 | Email: membership@centreforaviation.com