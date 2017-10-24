AirAsia Japan Mark II plans launch on 29-Oct-2017, becoming Japan's first major independent LCC

Two years after the AirAsia Group announced its intention to re-enter the local Japanese market, the venture finally plans to launch on 29-Oct-2017 with double daily Nagoya-Sapporo flights.
AirAsia Japan Mk II was announced in Jul-2015 and in Oct-2015 it received its AOC, but not final approval. A Mar/Apr-2016 launch was envisaged, but slipped due to regulatory matters and, seemingly, soft protectionism.
The airline becomes the country's fifth local LCC, but the first major LCC that is independent of any existing airline group. AirAsia Japan enters a market that already has 59 LCC aircraft and 10% market share, and having encountered hefty start-up costs from having two aircraft in-country, it will need to prove it is not too little, too late. At AirAsia Japan's base at Nagoya there has been a growing presence from the LCC's competitor, Jetstar Japan.
