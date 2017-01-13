VietJet Air 2017 outlook: IPO to fund accelerated international expansion as competition intensifies

VietJet Air is poised for another year of milestones and rapid growth in 2017. The Vietnam based airline group’s fleet will reach 50 aircraft and should surpass 20 million annual passengers in 2017 – remarkable achievements for a company that is only six years old.

VietJet also plans to complete an initial public offering in Feb-2017 with a listing on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange. The IPO raises capital to help finance a massive order book of nearly 200 additional aircraft.

However, the airline faces challenges in 2017 as the group accelerates expansion in a highly competitive international marketplace. VietJet, which turned five years old on 25-Dec-2016, has focused mainly on domestic services in Vietnam but is banking on its JV in Thailand and a much larger international operation to drive its next phase of growth. [2787 words]

Subheadings: VietJet’s fleet expanded by 13 aircraft in 2016

VietJet took delivery of 11 aircraft in 2016 while ordering 120 more aircraft

IPO to help finance rapid fleet growth

International listing would provide more capital, transparency

VietJet has low cost base and high margins, but very low yields

VietJet’s capacity and traffic increased approximately 50% in 2016

VietJet added nine more domestic routes in 2016

Domestic market could be approaching saturation

International expansion accelerates

International market now accounts for more than 10% of VietJet’s seat capacity

Thai JV faces challenges

Vietnam international expansion will also be challenging

VietJet has been successful, but the biggest tests are around the corner Graphs and data: VietJet Air Group fleet summary: as of 13-Jan-2017

VietJet Air annual domestic seat capacity: 2012 to 2016

VietJet Air network summary: as of 13-Jan-2017

