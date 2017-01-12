United Airlines reduces seasonal capacity in the competitive US-New Zealand/Australia market

After rapid growth in the market between North America and Australia/New Zealand, an airline has finally blinked: United Airlines will change its sole New Zealand service, San Francisco-Auckland, to only operate seasonally. United will rely on its JV partner Air New Zealand.

Auckland is less important for United than for American Airlines and its codeshare (but not JV) partner Qantas. Qantas has exited the Auckland-Los Angeles market, so American's entry to New Zealand gives it two nonstops from both Australia and New Zealand, enhancing presence across the region and making it easier to bring American visitors to both Australia and New Zealand.

United's adjustment to a seasonal service will mean that the New Zealand-North America (excluding Hawaii) market will expand by a reduced 10% instead of 17%. Even with this downward change there will be 17% more capacity than in the previous record year of 2008. [1116 words]

Subheadings: United converts Auckland service to seasonal, but still record trans-Pacific capacity

New Zealand works with greater seasonality than Australia 
Graphs and data: New Zealand-North America (excluding Hawaii) seat capacity by airline: 2007-2017

Share of American visitors to New Zealand by month: 2015-2016E

Share of American visitors to Australia by month: 2015-2016E

Share of American visitors to Australia and New Zealand by month: 2015

