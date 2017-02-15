The CAPA airline fleet quiz: 15 challenging questions. CAPA Summit Singapore 2/3 March

© CAPA

Test your knowledge of the global aircraft fleet with this CAPA Quiz. If you have access to the comprehensive CAPA Fleet Database, it should be a breeeeze. Rank your result: 15/15 = Outstanding! – you should set up your very own aircraft leasing company.

13-14/15 = Excellent – your colleagues should say the word ‘wiki…’ in front of your first name around the office.

10-12/15 = Very good – someone should shout you several drinks at the next air finance gathering.

9 or below/15 = Time to brush up – you need to sign up for CAPA's Fleet Database immediately. Visit http://capaevents.com/AFFS17 for the answers

The CAPA Airline Fleet Quiz 2017



Q1: What was Airbus’ biggest region for receiving leased aircraft last year?

Q2: Which region received the most leased Boeing aircraft?

Q3: Which manufacturer has the highest number of in-service commercial regional passenger jets?

Q4: Which airline group took the most Airbus deliveries last year, globally?

Q5: Which airline group had the most Boeing deliveries in 2016?

Q6: Which region has the highest number of in service commercial regional jets in passenger service?

Q7: Name Boeing’s new aircraft variant to fly for the first time in 2016. (And for HUGE bragging points around the office: name the aircraft serial number!)

Q8: What aircraft type did Airbus roll out for the first time in 2016. (And for immeasurably large bragging points around the office, name the second Airbus type to roll out last year)

Q9: Which airline group has undertaken the most Sharklet retrofits?

Q10: In which month did Airbus set a delivery record?

Q11: Which is the oldest Boeing passenger aircraft in service presently?

Q12: How many 747 Freighters were in service in December 2016?

Q13: How many airlines offer Premium Economy on 737-800 equipment?

Q14: Which airline is achieving the lowest 787 utilisation? And the highest?

Q15: What changes have AirAsia Group made to their 2017 fleet plan?

Bonus Question and Answer!

Q: How many aircraft do airlines attending the CAPA Airline Fleet & Finance Summit (SIN, 2/3 March) have on order?



A: 1,582.

