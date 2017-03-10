TAP Portugal transforms under new owners to tap potential; at forefront of narrowbody long haul

A period of restructuring and following investment by new shareholders in TAP Portugal in Nov-2015 has led to a resurgent airline. It returned to profit in 2016 after two years of losses and enjoyed a surge in passenger numbers in 4Q2014.

The investment by the Atlantic Gateway Consortium, which HNA Group will formally join in 1H2017, provided funds for fleet expansion. TAP's orders include A321neoLR aircraft, giving it the potential to open new long haul routes not possible with widebodies.

TAP's VP finance, Teresa Lopes, told the CAPA Fleet & Finance Summit on 2-Mar-2017 that the A321neoLR would be deployed on the Atlantic, putting the airline at the forefront of narrowbody long haul operations. TAP's new shareholders have also enabled new partnerships with Brazil's Azul, JetBlue of the US and China's Hainan Airlines. The TAP-Azul relationship has already progressed beyond codeshare and the Hainan relationship offers much potential.

In the past year TAP has also reorganised its regional operation, launched a new fare structure and embarked on a seat densification programme to lower unit cost and drive revenue. As Ms Lopes said, "We are certainly going through a transformation, we don’t want to be envisioned as a legacy carrier anymore". [3855 words]

Unlock the following content in this report:

Subheadings: TAP returned to profit in 2016 after two years of losses

New shareholding structure should be complete in 1H2017

Regional brand TAP Express was launched in 2016

Other 2016 developments: Lisbon Porto aerobridge, cabin upgrades, stopover programme, digital improvements

A strong push for new routes into North America

New fare structure was launched in Sep-2016

Stopover programme established for transfer pax

TAP's pax count increased 3.5% in 2016; double digit growth after introduction of new fare structure

Short/medium haul traffic up 4% in 2016

Long haul traffic was up 3% in 2016

Load factor for 2016 was a buoyant 78.6%

Investment in TAP has provided funds for fleet growth

A321neoLR to be deployed on long haul routes

TAP's geographical position gives it a competitive advantage on trans-Atlantic narrowbody routes

A321neoLR has unit cost advantage versus widebodies

TAP is retrofitting 48 aircraft with more seats to lower unit cost

New shareholders bring new partnerships to TAP: Azul, JetBlue, Hainan

Lisbon Airport is capacity constrained

TAP has a renewed sense of confidence Graphs and data: TAP SA revenue and net income (EUR million): 2008 to 2016

TAP SGPS shareholder structure

TAP Express fleet plan, average number of regional aircraft

TAP Portugal passenger numbers (million): 2008 to 2016

TAP Portugal passenger numbers (million) by main network: 2016

TAP Portugal long haul passenger numbers (million) by destination country/region: 2016

TAP Portugal: Airbus delivery schedule, 2018 to 2025

A321neoLR range from Lisbon, Paris and Madrid

A321neoLR fuel cost per trip and cost per seat versus selected widebody aircraft

TAP Portugal and Azul combined route map

