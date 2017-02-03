Singapore Airlines Cargo outlook 2017: challenges persist following further cuts to freighter fleet

Singapore Airlines Group subsidiary SIA Cargo faces another challenging year as conditions in the cargo market remain unfavourable. SIA Cargo has been unprofitable for seven of the past eight years, with losses further widening in recent quarters.

Cargo capacity has been relatively flat since 2009, with additional belly space from passenger aircraft offsetting freighter reductions. However, yields have been in a steady decline, leading to consistent losses, despite the much smaller freighter operation.

SIA Cargo is cutting its 747-400 freighter fleet in 1QCY2017, to only seven aircraft. At its peak in 2007 SIA Cargo operated 16 747-400 freighters. SIA will need to decide within the next few years whether to cut its freighter operation entirely or start investing in 747 replacements. Further cuts to the freighter fleet are not currently under consideration as operating fewer than seven aircraft would be subscale and inefficient. [2195 words]

Unlock the following content in this report:

Subheadings: SIA Cargo revenues have dropped steadily since it became a separate company

SIA Cargo yields have declined significantly

SIA Cargo losses widened in CY2016

SIA Cargo has had seven consecutive years of operating losses

SIA Cargo capacity increases due to belly capacity gains

SIA Cargo continues to cut back freighter fleet

SIA Cargo fleet size reaches new historic low

SIA will need to decide on future of freighter fleet

SIA Cargo outlook remains relatively bleak Graphs and data: SIA Cargo annual revenues (in SGD millions): FY2002 to FY2016

SIA Cargo yield (SGD cents per ltk): FY2003 to 1HFY2017

SIA Cargo annual operating profit/loss (in SGD millions): FY2002 to 1HFY2016

SIA Cargo annual AFTKS: CY2008 to CY2016

SIA Cargo’s freighter network: as of 1-Feb-2017

Please login to continue reading or find out more about CAPA Membership below.