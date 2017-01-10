Scoot 2017 outlook: challenging market conditions and Europe launch could impact profitability

Singapore Airlines (SIA) medium long haul LCC subsidiary Scoot faces a potentially challenging 2017 as it launches flights to Europe and merges with the short haul LCC Tigerair. Scoot is also planning a series of network and schedule adjustments, which are critical to the future success of the European routes and long-term profitability.

Scoot has been successful in the initial four and a half years since its mid-2012 launch, becoming profitable in a relatively quick timeframe and unlocking a new phase of growth for the SIA Group. However, 2017 will bring intense competition and ambitious expansion in markets that are not likely to be profitable in the short to medium term.

Scoot’s newfound profitability could be at risk due to yield pressures, higher fuel costs and expenses related to new long haul route launches. Scoot and its ongoing integration with Tigerair are necessary strategically, and should improve the SIA Group’s long-term position, but the short-term outlook is relatively cloudy. [3418 words]

Subheadings: Scoot added seven destinations in 2016

Scoot expansion rate picks up after slow 2014 and 2015

Scoot increases ASKs by more than 50% in 2016

Scoot has been profitable for four consecutive quarters

Scoot profitability likely to start declining

Europe launch could also impact profitability

Scoot to adjust Australia schedules

New Australia schedule will also improve India connections

Scoot to announce more new destinations in Europe

Scoot targets significantly higher connection traffic in 2017

Scoot has opportunities to boost interline traffic with SIA and SilkAir

Scoot faces short-term challenges Graphs and data: Scoot network summary: as of 9-Jan-2016

Scoot destinations in order of launch date

Scoot monthly ASKs: Apr-2014 to Nov-2016

Scoot quarterly operating profits/losses (in SGD million) over the past 10 quarters

Scoot monthly load factor: Apr-2014 to Nov-2016

