CAPA - Centre for Aviation
My Account Menu

CAPA Login

Register to trial CAPA Membership!

Scoot 2017 outlook: challenging market conditions and Europe launch could impact profitability

10-Jan-2017

Singapore Airlines (SIA) medium long haul LCC subsidiary Scoot faces a potentially challenging 2017 as it launches flights to Europe and merges with the short haul LCC Tigerair. Scoot is also planning a series of network and schedule adjustments, which are critical to the future success of the European routes and long-term profitability.

Scoot has been successful in the initial four and a half years since its mid-2012 launch, becoming profitable in a relatively quick timeframe and unlocking a new phase of growth for the SIA Group. However, 2017 will bring intense competition and ambitious expansion in markets that are not likely to be profitable in the short to medium term.

Scoot’s newfound profitability could be at risk due to yield pressures, higher fuel costs and expenses related to new long haul route launches. Scoot and its ongoing integration with Tigerair are necessary strategically, and should improve the SIA Group’s long-term position, but the short-term outlook is relatively cloudy. [3418 words]

Unlock the following content in this report:

Subheadings:

  • Scoot added seven destinations in 2016
  • Scoot expansion rate picks up after slow 2014 and 2015
  • Scoot increases ASKs by more than 50% in 2016
  • Scoot has been profitable for four consecutive quarters
  • Scoot profitability likely to start declining
  • Europe launch could also impact profitability
  • Scoot to adjust Australia schedules
  • New Australia schedule will also improve India connections
  • Scoot to announce more new destinations in Europe
  • Scoot targets significantly higher connection traffic in 2017
  • Scoot has opportunities to boost interline traffic with SIA and SilkAir
  • Scoot faces short-term challenges

Graphs and data:

  • Scoot network summary: as of 9-Jan-2016
  • Scoot destinations in order of launch date
  • Scoot monthly ASKs: Apr-2014 to Nov-2016
  • Scoot quarterly operating profits/losses (in SGD million) over the past 10 quarters
  • Scoot monthly load factor: Apr-2014 to Nov-2016
Please login to continue reading or find out more about CAPA Membership below.
This content is exclusively for CAPA Membership Subscribers

CAPA Membership gives you the latest aviation news and alerts, access to CAPA articles, reports, and our leading aviation data with optional premium add-ons.